Hospitalizations down in Louisiana; no new case data Friday due to 'technical issues'

BATON ROUGE - Health officials say new coronavirus case data would not be released Friday due to "network technical issues."

Due to network technical issues, case and testing data could not be updated today. The data on deaths and hospitalization have not been impacted. Once resolved, LDH will update at the next noon update. pic.twitter.com/iG5ua5cVv0 — Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) May 29, 2020

Though the state could not update new case data, it reported 26 more deaths Friday, bringing the total to 2,661 statewide. The daily number of patients hospitalized decreased again to 714 as of Friday.

On Thursday, Louisiana reported 305 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 38,802 confirmed cases statewide.

According to the state, a total of 28,700 people have recovered from the virus as of May 24.

Louisiana entered the first phase of reopening May 15. You can find more details on the order here.

The state releases updated number of COVID-19 patients in Louisiana at noon every day. Scroll to the data in the middle of the page for details.

Specific, parish-by-parish data is available by navigating to the "By Parish" tab on the data feed in the middle of this story.

Cumulative Case Counts by parish, as of Thursday(5/28):

Ascension: 810 cases / 56 deaths

Assumption: 248 cases / 13 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 3,526 cases / 233 deaths

East Feliciana: 192 cases / 30 deaths

Iberville: 563 cases / 41 deaths

Livingston: 408 cases / 27 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 192 cases / 24 deaths

St. James: 294 cases / 25 deaths

Tangipahoa: 831 cases / 34 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 159 cases / 31 deaths

West Feliciana: 205 cases / 12 deaths

Our Lady of the Lake, Baton Rouge General and Ochsner are treating patients.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon daily; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported the state's first positive case of the virus at an Orleans Parish hospital March 9. The Department of Health said the initial case was not travel-related and was "community acquired."

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

