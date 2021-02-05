State reporting latest coronavirus data at noon

THURSDAY: The state is reporting 2,758 new cases, a total of 408,995. The state later added that 844 of those case were backlogged from as far back as Oct. 22, 2020.

There were 38 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,044.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,295, and ventilator use dropped to 162.

The positivity rate for Thursday's tests was about 6.98 percent.

WEDNESDAY: The state is reporting 2,046 new cases, a total of 406,235. There were 53 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 9,006.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,386, and ventilator use dropped to 180.

Another 19,136 people are reported as recovered in the past week.

The positivity rate for Wednesday's tests was about 6.08 percent.

TUESDAY: The state is reporting 2,580 new cases, a total of 404,194. There were 41 additional deaths, 8,953 total statewide.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,440, and ventilator use rose slightly to 189.

The positivity rate on Tuesday's test was about 5.12 percent.

MONDAY: The state reported 899 new cases, bringing the total to 401,591. There were 53 additional deaths, bringing the statewide toll to 8,912.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,403, and ventilator use was down to 187.

The positivity rate for Monday's tests was about 7.25 percent.

WEEKEND: The state reports 3,355 new cases over the weekend for a total of 400,626. 58 more deaths were reported bringing that total to 8,859.

Hospitalizations fell to 1,416, and ventilator use rose slightly to 199.

The positivity rate for the weekend's tests was about 6.88 percent.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

As of December 22, the state will begin to report vaccine information twice a week.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Wednesday (2/3):

Ascension: 10,458 cases / 138 deaths

Assumption: 1,993 cases / 31 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 33,174 cases / 691 deaths

East Feliciana: 2,846 cases / 103 deaths

Iberville: 3,255 cases / 88 deaths

Livingston: 11,504 cases / 165 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 2,285 cases / 65 deaths

St. Helena: 856 cases / 8 deaths

St. James: 1,741 cases / 48 deaths

Tangipahoa: 11,395 cases / 239 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 2,346 cases / 51 deaths

West Feliciana: 1,085 cases / 29 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

