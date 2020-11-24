Hospitalizations climb past 1,000 statewide; another 971 virus cases reported Monday

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE BREAKING NEWS REPORTS

MONDAY: The state reported 971 new cases, a total of 221,160 as of Monday. There were 24 additional deaths, bringing the state's total to 6,284.

Hospitalizations spiked to 1,012, with 114 people on ventilators.

WEEKEND: The state reported 3,478 additional cases over the weekend bringing the statewide total to 220,192. 27 new deaths were recorded bringing that total to 6,260.

Hospitalizations fell slightly to 967, with 105 on ventilators.

FRIDAY: The state reported 4,814 additional cases Friday, more than half of them backlogged from as far back as September. The Louisiana Department of Health said the new cases included a backlog of 2,538 cases.

The total case count in Louisiana now stands at 207,039.

There were 34 additional deaths, bring the statewide total to 6,233. Hospitalizations spiked again, now up to 972. There were 101 patients on ventilators.

Read part of the state's notice below.

"Due to a processing error in the electronic lab reporting system, LDH will report a backlog of 2,538 COVID cases on 69,125 tests reported to the state.

While this will result in a significant increase in reported COVID cases today, the Department will reallocate these backlogged lab results back to their specimen collection dates, which range from 9/12 to 11/18. Of the 2,538 total backlog, 1,038 COVID cases date back to Halloween (10/31)."

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Monday(11/23):

Ascension: 5,406 cases / 106 deaths

Assumption: 984 cases / 25 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 19,135 cases / 496 deaths

East Feliciana: 2,076 cases / 84 deaths

Iberville: 1,849 cases / 65 deaths

Livingston: 5,584 cases / 89 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 1,337 cases / 49 deaths

St. Helena: 502 cases / 4 death

St. James: 951 cases / 40 deaths

Tangipahoa: 6,274 cases / 139 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 1,262 cases / 43 deaths

West Feliciana: 775 cases / 25 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

Click here for more information from the CDC and LDH