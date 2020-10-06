Hospitalizations climb Monday as state reports 230 new virus cases

MONDAY: The state reported 230 new cases Monday, a total of 168,512 since March. There were nine additional deaths for a total of 5,396.

Hospitalizations rose sharply to 547, and ventilator use was up to 71.

WEEKEND: The state reported 878 new cases; a total of 168,294 cases. There are 32 new deaths for a total of 5,387 deaths statewide.

Hospitalizations decreased from 536 to 518, and ventilator use dropped to 68.

The below map is provided by the state and is updated at noon Sunday-Friday; Cases released by hospitals or local governments during the day are not reported in the map until the next reporting deadline.

The tabs at the bottom of the map can be used to navigate limited information about the patients, including age groups.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Monday(10/5):

Ascension: 3,816 cases / 98 deaths

Assumption: 767 cases / 24 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 15,317 cases / 443 deaths

East Feliciana: 1,750 cases / 72 deaths

Iberville: 1,419 cases / 58 deaths

Livingston: 3,855 cases / 76 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 1,072 cases / 40 deaths

St. Helena: 413 cases / 4 death

St. James: 811 cases / 40 deaths

Tangipahoa: 4,570 cases / 120 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 922 cases / 42 deaths

West Feliciana: 774 cases / 25 deaths

The state has launched a hotline to answer the public's questions about the virus. Anyone looking to use the service can dial 2-1-1 to be connected to the network. Written answers can be answered online at www.la211help.org.

