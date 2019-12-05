Hospital worker tells police patient brought over 7 pounds of marijuana into an OLOL Emergency center

Christopher Glasscock

BATON ROUGE – An Our Lady of the Lake Hospital (OLOL) patient allegedly brought 7.35 pounds of marijuana with him into the hospital, and when police tried to arrest him, they say he made a last-ditched effort to escape capture.

A police report labels 45-year-old Christopher Glasscock as being in possession of eight bags of weed, a total of 7.35 pounds of contraband.

Police say the drugs were discovered on Nov. 29 when Glasscock checked into OLOL for a non-drug-related illness.

According to a police report, an OLOL nurse noticed the marijuana in Glasscock’s backpack and brought it to the attention of a Sergeant with the Baton Rouge Police Department who happened to be on duty at the hospital.

Police say Glasscock, who’d taken a bus from Colorado to Baton Rouge and shortly thereafter checked himself into OLOL, was not mentally fit to be checked out of the hospital and safely brought to Parish Prison, so he was allowed to remain in doctor’s care for treatment.

Five days later, when Glasscock was declared fit to be released from the hospital, officers say as they attempted to escort Glasscock from a police car into a building to be processed for prison, he slipped out of his handcuffs and took off running.

Police report catching up with Glasscock, ensuring that he was secured in handcuffs, and then processing him into Parish Prison on charges of drug possession and simple escape.