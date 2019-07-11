92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hospital fires 23 workers in case of excessive doses, deaths

1 hour 13 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, July 11 2019 Jul 11, 2019 July 11, 2019 12:45 PM July 11, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Mount Carmel Health System

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio hospital system says it's firing 23 more employees and changing leadership after investigating excessive painkiller doses given to dozens of patients who died.

The Mount Carmel Health System announcement Thursday comes five weeks after the Columbus-area doctor accused of ordering the doses, William Husel, pleaded not guilty to murder charges in 25 deaths. Mount Carmel says the newly fired employees include five physician, nursing, and pharmacy management team members.

The CEO says he's resigning this month, and the chief clinical officer is retiring in September. Mount Carmel fired Husel earlier. His lawyer says Husel was providing comfort care to dying patients, not trying to kill them.

Nurses and pharmacists who administered or approved the drugs aren't being prosecuted, though dozens were reported to professional boards for review.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days