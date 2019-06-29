80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hospital attack concerns cybersecurity experts

3 years 4 months 1 week ago Thursday, February 18 2016 Feb 18, 2016 February 18, 2016 4:53 PM February 18, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APnewsNow

LOS ANGELES - Cybersecurity experts worry that the $17,000 a Los Angeles hospital paid hackers to regain control of its computers could signal a troubling escalation of the growing "ransomware" threat.

A typical ransomware attack starts when a person opens an emailed link or attachment. Malicious code locks the computer or, worse, an entire network. Ransomware victims pay for a "key" to unlock data.

The president of Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center said the facility paid the bounty "in the best interest of restoring normal operations."

It's unusual that the attack became public and the hospital revealed the cost. Most ransomware victims pay quietly or abandon their infected machines.

Computer security experts said hospitals are particularly vulnerable because some medical equipment runs on old operating systems that cannot be safeguarded easily.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days