Latest Weather Blog
Hospital attack concerns cybersecurity experts
LOS ANGELES - Cybersecurity experts worry that the $17,000 a Los Angeles hospital paid hackers to regain control of its computers could signal a troubling escalation of the growing "ransomware" threat.
A typical ransomware attack starts when a person opens an emailed link or attachment. Malicious code locks the computer or, worse, an entire network. Ransomware victims pay for a "key" to unlock data.
The president of Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center said the facility paid the bounty "in the best interest of restoring normal operations."
It's unusual that the attack became public and the hospital revealed the cost. Most ransomware victims pay quietly or abandon their infected machines.
Computer security experts said hospitals are particularly vulnerable because some medical equipment runs on old operating systems that cannot be safeguarded easily.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State shuts down massage parlor after residents report suspicious activity
-
Social media user says she captured bar shooting in chaotic viral video...
-
Sports2-A-Days Preview: East Iberville Tigers
-
BREC increasing security after brawl sends refs to hospital
-
State investigating nursing home amid flood of complaints