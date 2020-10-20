Horsing around: Woman accused of stealing horse from owner in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES PARISH - When asked for payment, one Caldwell Parish woman seemingly said "neigh" and has been arrested in Natchitoches Parish for allegedly stealing a horse.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission arrested 37-year-old Tasha D. Cubbit on Monday, Oct. 19, on one count of theft of livestock.

The LDAF received a complaint about Cubbit's purchase of a horse after she allegedly failed to pay once she received the animal. Investigators say Cubbit refused to return the horse as required by law.

Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said, “State law protects owners of livestock from persons not complying with proper payment. When a suspect does not return the livestock he or she does not pay for, it becomes a crime.”

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the Natchitoches and Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Offices.

A bond had not been set as of Tuesday afternoon.

This is an ongoing investigation.