Hormel creates 'Breathable Bacon;' mask that releases scent of bacon to wearer

Advances in bacon-technology have reached a pivotal moment with Hormel's creation of the 'Breathable Bacon' mask.

It isn't a mask that simply features pictures of the beloved breakfast food; the covering also allows its wearer to smell the delicious sweet yet savory scent of sizzling bacon as they move about their day.

Hormel's Black Label brand invented the masks and now the company is giving a lot of them away free of charge.

To request a mask, sign up on Hormel’s Breathable Bacon website.

The company suggests mask-wearers “keep facial orifices snugly covered to enjoy maximum whiffage.” It also warned wearers to, as much as they may be tempted to do otherwise, please refrain from eating the mask.

Hormel also said for every bacon mask request, it will donate up to 10,000 meals to the national nonprofit group Feeding America.

For those who aren't huge fans of bacon, another option is available via the fast food chain Jack In The Box, which is giving away chicken-scented masks. on Friday, Oct. 23.

The new savory-scented masks are likely a way of encouraging the public to continue wearing masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.