Hooters in Louisiana won't be affected by potential bankruptcy of national chain, spokesperson says

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Hooters restaurants will remain open as the national brand considers bankruptcy, a spokesperson said Wednesday.

The eight Hooters restaurants in Louisiana — including two in Baton Rouge and one in Denham Springs — will continue to operate even as reports swirl of the national Hooters of America brand considering bankruptcy.

Hooters also has restaurants in Gretna, Slidell, Houma, Metairie and Bossier City. One store closed in Lafayette, but that was not connected to the potential bankruptcy of the national brand. The company lost the lease on the building and is looking for a new location in Lafayette.

“We will continue to provide our loyal customers with the hospitality and service they deserve," Hooters of Louisiana Vice President Greg Gibson said.

Hooters of Louisiana has been operating restaurants in the state since 1991.