Hong Kong police arrest 5 in airport violence

HONG KONG (AP) - Hong Kong police say they arrested five people over violence involving pro-democracy protesters at the city's international airport.

Spokesman Mak Chin-ho said Wednesday all of the men aged between 17 and 28 were arrested for illegal assembly. Two were also charged with assaulting a police officer and possessing offensive weapons.

He says additional suspects are expected to be arrested, including some who assaulted an officer Tuesday night as riot police sought to clear the terminal, prompting him to draw his sidearm. Hong Kong law permits sentences of life imprisonment for those who commit violent acts or acts that might interfere with aviation safety at an airport.

Mak told reporters: "The police pledge to all citizens of Hong Kong that we will take steps to bring all culprits to justice."