Hong Kong airport to restart flights Tuesday after protest
HONG KONG (AP) - The Hong Kong airport says it will restart flights starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday after it completely shut down operations when thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators occupied its main terminal.
All flights Monday that had not completed check-in procedures by afternoon were canceled, as were arriving flights that had not yet taken off. Mayhem ensued in one of the world's busiest airports.
Airport staff advised passengers to leave the airport for their own safety, but traffic outside was at a near standstill, and public transportation was clogged. Some passengers and departing protesters opted to walk.
Desktop News
