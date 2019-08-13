88°
Latest Weather Blog
Hong Kong airport cancels all departing flights
HONG KONG (AP) - Hong Kong's airport has cancelled all remaining departing flights for the second day after protesters took over the terminals.
The airport authority announced early Tuesday evening that check-in services for departing flights were suspended as of 4:30 p.m. Other departing flights that have completed the process will continue to operate.
It said it did not expect arriving flights to be affected, though dozens of arriving flights were already cancelled.
The authority advised the public not to come to the airport.
Some flights were able to depart and land earlier Tuesday, a day after more than 200 flights were canceled.
The airport's arrival and departure halls were blocked by thousands of protesters who were gathered in the airport for the fifth consecutive day. They are calling for democratic reforms and an independent inquiry into alleged police brutality.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Overturned 18-wheeler crash jams traffic on I-10
-
Hundreds show up to discuss drainage issues in Walker
-
Livingston Parish schools handing out water on afternoon bus rides amid heat...
-
Police investigating after body found on Laurel Street
-
Deputies investigate Zachary naked home invasion, one person shot