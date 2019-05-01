Homicides on the rise in East Baton Rouge Parish

BATON ROUGE - Four months into 2019, law enforcement agencies in East Baton Rouge Parish have a number of homicide and shooting investigations on their hands.

Comparing these numbers to last year, homicides in the parish are down overall, but more than half have been reported in the last two months. In 2019 thus far, there have been 23 homicides in East Baton Rouge compared to 35 during the same time span in 2018.

Of the 23, Baton Rouge Police are investigating 20 of them. Authorities say the other three are being handled by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

The highest month for reported killings was March, with seven homicides. April had five, including the death of a 15-year-old boy Wednesday night.

Tuesday marked the second incident this week where a juvenile was shot. Monday, an 11-year-old was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.