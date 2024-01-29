50°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Homicide investigation underway after body found near Plank Rd.

Monday, January 29 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A homicide investigation is underway after the coroner responded to a body found off Plank Road Sunday night.

Investigators were called to the scene at the 4000 block of Evangeline Street near N. Foster Drive. 

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office says the cause of death is still under investigation, but it is believed to be a homicide. 

Details on a possible suspect or motive have not been released.

