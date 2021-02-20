55°
Latest Weather Blog
Homicide Investigation on Denham St.
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating the death of 34 year old Joshua Mason, of 4343 Denham Street. Mason was found deceased in the parking lot at the aforementioned address this morning around 1:15am, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
This investigation remains ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officials identify 35-year-old killed in barber shop shooting on N. Foster Drive
-
Baton Rouge Water trying to address lingering problems from winter storm
-
Crawfish pricey to start Lenten season
-
EBR Parish School Board approves tax break for ExxonMobil
-
Power restored to many in Texas but widespread water issues continue