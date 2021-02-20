55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Homicide Investigation on Denham St.

Saturday, February 20 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating the death of 34 year old Joshua Mason, of 4343 Denham Street. Mason was found deceased in the parking lot at the aforementioned address this morning around 1:15am, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

This investigation remains ongoing.

