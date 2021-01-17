Homicide investigation on Beechwood Dr.

55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday, January 17 2021
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating the shooting death of unidentified black male victim that was found lying in the street within the 3900 block of Beechwood Dr around 11:00pm last night.

The motive and suspect(s) are unknown at this time.

This is a ongoing investigation.

