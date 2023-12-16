58°
Latest Weather Blog
Homicide detectives on scene off Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge detectives are at the scene of a potential homicide near Great Smokey Avenue, according to officials.
Officials say homicide detectives are at the scene as of 10:56 a.m..
Trending News
No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Ballet celebrates 30 years of Christmas classic, The Nutcracker
-
Donaldsonville council limits loud pile-driving work on weekends after 2 On Your...
-
New year may bring new state legislative district, potentially 'utter chaos'
-
Zachary schools asking parents to keep sick kids home as flu numbers...
-
New BRPD chief to face major challenges once selected