Homicide detectives on scene off Greenwell Springs Road

WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge detectives are at the scene of a potential homicide near Great Smokey Avenue, according to officials.

Officials say homicide detectives are at the scene as of 10:56 a.m..

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.

