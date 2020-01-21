Hometown Hero: Lafourche deputy runs into Coach O between recruiting visits

Coach O with Deputy Jason Naquin

LAFOURCHE PARISH - After leading the LSU Tigers to victory in the National Championship, Coach Ed Orgeron is still on the road.

On the heels of a whirlwind trip to meet President Trump in Washington D.C., where the beloved Coach and his team of Tigers were honored, Orgeron is back in Cajun Country.

But he's still on the move, hopping from parish to parish in hopes of recruiting the next crop of players.

On Tuesday morning, social media was abuzz with Coach O sightings at Terrebonne High School and shortly thereafter, in Lafourche Parish, where he took a moment to pose with a deputy who was also a fan.

This morning, Deputy Jason Naquin ran into a local football coach who was on the recruiting trail. The coach just had to take a picture with one of Lafourche’s finest! ?? #nationalchamps @Coach_EdOrgeron @LSUfootball pic.twitter.com/D3tqGiJadD — Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office (@LafourcheSO) January 21, 2020

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office shared the moment on online, saying though Coach was busy on the recruiting trail, he paused to take a picture with Deputy Jason Naquin.

As Orgeron continues to make his way across south Louisiana, one aspect of his personality is especially striking, his unstoppable energy.

Clearly, it hasn't waned since he used it to coach the Tigers through a perfect season and victorious championship game.