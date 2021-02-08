Latest Weather Blog
Homeschooling on the rise in Louisiana during virus outbreak
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is seeing the ranks of its homeschooled students grow larger during the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of homeschooled students was 33,001 in October, the latest data available from the state, a 4% increase over the previous year and a 10% hike for homeschooled students who hope to qualify for college scholarships.
“There are so many who have pulled their kids out of school because of COVID,” said Christopher Chin, president of Homeschool Louisiana, a networking group for parents and students.
The number of students taught at home has grown by 23% in the past five years and 76% in the past decade, according to a report from The Advocate.
Homeschooled students make up 5% of the state’s total student population.
Chin said some families have opted for homeschooling because of what he called the lack of planning by school officials and the pitfalls for those who rely on distance learning.
“They are realizing that homeschool is a viable education alternative,” said Chin, whose groups includes about 1,200 families statewide.
Classrooms were closed in March during the first wave of the pandemic, forcing educators to rely on virtual education, with mixed results. In the current school year, 64% of students are getting in-person instruction, according to the state education department, but some schools have been plagued by stops and starts because of virus spikes and students being sent home to quarantine.
Louisiana has two forms of homeschooling, both of which requires families to sign up with the state Department of Education and to renew annually.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Band director with HBCU roots making history at LSU
-
Yet another gas tax to fund infrastructure project in the works
-
Some sense of normalcy: Lakes 'flocked' ahead of Spanish Town drive-by house...
-
Unemployment issues continue; LWC says backlog is zero
-
Family of murder victim furious after judge allows suspect to remove ankle...
Sports Video
-
Southern Lady Jags down Grambling 70-63
-
Parkview's first ever beach volleyball signee headlines National Signing Day
-
Scotlandville sends 7 Hornet football players to next level on National Signing...
-
St. James' Saivion Jones highlights LSU's National Signing Day class
-
Former Tigers still wearing purple and gold pads in Super Bowl 55