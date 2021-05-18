Latest Weather Blog
Homes, apartments, streets flood overnight Monday
BATON ROUGE - Numerous people reported having water in their homes and apartments as heavy rain moved through Baton Rouge Monday evening dumping some 12 inches of rain in places.
Water was reported in a house on Perkins near Pecue. A homeowner reported as much as two inches of water in their home.
Flooding in our house- an inch to 2- Perkins and Pecue pic.twitter.com/8eU0B6mnww— Marlene Brandon (@marlbrandaz) May 18, 2021
Water was also reported in apartments along Coursey Blvd. late Monday where waist-deep water was reported on Coursey Boulevard where the St. George Fire Department said by 10 p.m. Monday, it had performed a number of rescues of drivers who get stuck in rapidly-rising water on Coursey.
At a more significant flooding situation, fire department crews had to evacuate first-floor residents of the Siegen Calais apartment complex between the Siegen Lane overpass and Perkins Road. Click HERE for more.
Homes were reportedly flooded along Kenilworth, too.
Please pray for Louisiana. Parents house flooded and they are getting evacuated via high water rescue vehicle. @WBRZweather @WAFBweather @NWSNewOrleans @SteveWAFB pic.twitter.com/3MrHxc9L8z— ?????? ?????? (@geauXedits) May 18, 2021
Flooding was also reported along streets near Antioch and Tiger Bend.
Water was creeping toward homes on Tennyson Street, off of Tiger Bend and Hickory Ridge Blvd.
Water quickly piling up in areas near Baton Rouge. Tennyson St is impassable with about 4 feet deep in the street and beginning to approach house. @NWSNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/tyzPjwgbHy— Christopher (@ulmwxr) May 18, 2021
