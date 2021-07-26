Homeowner shot teenager in his front yard with stolen AR-15

JENNINGS - A 17-year-old was found dead on the front lawn of a home in Crowley.

KLFY reported that the homeowner, 31-year-old Steven Lazard, saw the teenager and another man in his yard.

Jennings Police said Lazard went into the yard and approached the teen. When a fight broke out, Lazard shot him with a stolen AR-15.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes told KLFY video of the shooting was obtained by Lazard's doorbell camera, and matches the homeowner's account of the altercation.

Lazard was arrested and charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms.