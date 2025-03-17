75°
Homeowner kills man who charged him outside of West Brock Place home
BATON ROUGE -The man who was killed in a shooting that took place Sunday night on West Brock Place has been identified.
Authorities say the man is 26 year-old Clayton Bradford.
Bradford was fatally shot after brandishing a firearm and charging at a 36-year-old male homeowner as he stood in his yard, authorities said. The incident occurred after a verbal altercation.
Bradford died at the scene.
