Homeowner kills man who charged him outside of West Brock Place home

BATON ROUGE -The man who was killed in a shooting that took place Sunday night on West Brock Place has been identified.

Authorities say the man is 26 year-old Clayton Bradford.

Bradford was fatally shot after brandishing a firearm and charging at a 36-year-old male homeowner as he stood in his yard, authorities said. The incident occurred after a verbal altercation.

Bradford died at the scene.