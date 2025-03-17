75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Homeowner kills man who charged him outside of West Brock Place home

7 years 5 months 21 hours ago Sunday, October 15 2017 Oct 15, 2017 October 15, 2017 9:18 PM October 15, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -The man who was killed in a shooting that took place Sunday night on West Brock Place has been identified. 

Authorities say the man is 26 year-old Clayton Bradford. 

Bradford was fatally shot after brandishing a firearm and charging at a 36-year-old male homeowner as he stood in his yard, authorities said. The incident occurred after a verbal altercation.

Bradford died at the scene.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days