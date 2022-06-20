Homeowner found body near property; officials investigating

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Deputies are investigating a dead body found on a property near Live Oak Drive at U.S. 61.

According to West Feliciana Sheriff's Office, a neighbor went to drop off a package that went to the wrong address and found a dead white male outside.

Deputies said it appears that the man had been dead for several days. While foul play is not suspected, deputies are investigating it as a homicide until they learn more.