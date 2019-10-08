75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Homeowner finds naked man singing in kitchen, drinking milk

2 hours 29 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, October 08 2019 Oct 8, 2019 October 08, 2019 10:25 AM October 08, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WJET

ERIE, Penn. - Authorities say a Pennsylvania homeowner who heard someone singing inside his home found a naked man drinking milk in his kitchen.

Erie police say the homeowner heard the singing around 3 a.m. Monday. He grabbed his pistol, went to investigate and soon found the man sitting on the kitchen floor.

The homeowner called police and the man was taken into custody. It wasn't clear how he entered the home or how long he had been in the residence.

No injuries were reported.

The man's name has not been released. Authorities have not filed any charges against him so far, but they say the investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days