Homeless woman pleads guilty to Baton Rouge carjacking that left dog dead

Monday, March 09 2020
Source: The Advocate
By: Zandria Thomas
Photo: The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - A homeless woman pleaded guilty Monday to a carjacking that left a man severely injured and his dog dead, according to the Advocate.

Last summer, David Mohr received several hip fractures and other injuries from a carjacking on July 7 outside of Pelican Donuts on Antioch Road.

While Mohr was waiting on his food inside the restaurant he left his air condition running for his dog. When Mohr saw a woman quickly leaving from the restaurant, he noticed she was trying to take his truck. During the attempt to stop the carjacking the woman ran Mohr over and dragged him across the parking lot with his own vehicle.  

Mohr's dog, named Roleaux, died from heat exhaustion after 30-year-old Leslie Aguillard abandoned the stolen truck with the dog locked inside and the windows rolled up.

Aguillard pleaded guilty to carjacking, aggravated second-degree battery and aggravated cruelty to animals. She will be sentenced on June 26 and may face up to 2-20 years for carjacking, 1-10 years for animal cruelty and up to 15 years for the battery count, says the Advocate.

   

