69°
Latest Weather Blog
Homeless man shot to death during argument in parking lot
BATON ROUGE - One man is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting that left a homeless man dead Tuesday afternoon.
Brandon Williams, 21, was booked into jail later Tuesday evening for second-degree murder. Williams is accused of shooting 26-year-old Sadi Armstead around 1 p.m. on Sherwood Hollow Court.
Trending News
Police say Williams shot Armstead, identified by police as a homeless man, after an argument between the two in a parking lot. Armstead was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Large brush fire erupts in Livingston Parish as burn ban takes effect...
-
Krewe of Orion ready for Carnival Season after two years off
-
Real Time Crime Center working to solve crime parish-wide
-
Disney's new 'National Treasure' series begins filming in Baton Rouge
-
High schooler tried to hire hitman to kill her ex-boyfriend, Baton Rouge...