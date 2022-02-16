69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Homeless man shot to death during argument in parking lot

11 hours 37 minutes 17 seconds ago Tuesday, February 15 2022 Feb 15, 2022 February 15, 2022 10:23 PM February 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Brandon Williams taken to jail by Baton Rouge police overnight

BATON ROUGE - One man is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting that left a homeless man dead Tuesday afternoon.

Brandon Williams, 21, was booked into jail later Tuesday evening for second-degree murder. Williams is accused of shooting 26-year-old Sadi Armstead around 1 p.m. on Sherwood Hollow Court.

Trending News

Police say Williams shot Armstead, identified by police as a homeless man, after an argument between the two in a parking lot. Armstead was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days