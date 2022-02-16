Homeless man shot to death during argument in parking lot

Brandon Williams taken to jail by Baton Rouge police overnight

BATON ROUGE - One man is dead and another is behind bars following a shooting that left a homeless man dead Tuesday afternoon.

Brandon Williams, 21, was booked into jail later Tuesday evening for second-degree murder. Williams is accused of shooting 26-year-old Sadi Armstead around 1 p.m. on Sherwood Hollow Court.

Police say Williams shot Armstead, identified by police as a homeless man, after an argument between the two in a parking lot. Armstead was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.