Homeless man accused of beating, raping woman
BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a homeless man after he allegedly attacked a woman.
According to the arrest report, the incident happened Sunday on South Stevendale Road near Old Hammond Highway inside a tent that belongs to Robert Cobb.
The victim said she was bringing Cobb food when it started to rain. To avoid the bad weather, the victim stepped inside the tent.
While sitting with Cobb, the victim said he got a "strange look in his eye" then punched her. Cobb is accused of hitting the victim multiple times before raping her.
At some point during the attack, the victim was able to escape and run down the street before being picked up by a passerby.
When asked about the incident, Cobb denied forcing himself on the victim. Cobb was arrested and charged with first-degree rape and simple battery.
