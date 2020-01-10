Home sales booming in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - It's a buyer's market in the Greater Baton Rouge area.

Experts say lower interest rates and the time of the year are reasons for the boost in home sales.

"Baton Rouge is a family town. Moms are the ones that make the decision on moving, most of the time, and they like to move when school is out," said RE/MAX Realtor, Melissa Landers.

According to the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, the number of days a house is on the market decreased by nearly 30 percent, compared to last year's numbers.

Professionals say they also have some helpful tips on how sellers can get their homes sold quickly.

"It's really important when you list a house that you have fantastic pictures, and the house is in perfect condition," said Landers. "We kind of like to say it's like a first date. If your house isn't perfect the first time they walk in, they're not coming back again."