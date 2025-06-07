92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Home's roof destroyed in large house fire in Brusly

55 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, June 07 2025 Jun 7, 2025 June 07, 2025 4:37 PM June 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BRUSLY - Officials responded to a house fire Saturday morning after reports of loud explosions.

The home on Live Oak Drive in Brusly appeared to have its roof mostly destroyed while firefighters worked to extinguish the last of the flames. Six firefighters were treated on-site with IVs for heat-related injuries. No other injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

