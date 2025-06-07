92°
Home's roof destroyed in large house fire in Brusly
BRUSLY - Officials responded to a house fire Saturday morning that left a home's roof destroyed.
The home on Live Oak Drive in Brusly appeared to have its roof mostly destroyed while firefighters worked to extinguish the last of the flames.
WBRZ has reached out to officials to find out if there were any injuries.
