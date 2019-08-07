82°
Home on Plank Road damaged in overnight fire
BATON ROUGE - No injuries were reported after an overnight house fire in Baton Rouge.
Around 3:36 a.m. firefighters were called to a fire in the 3200 block of Plank Road. At the scene, firefighters found flames in the rear of the house.
The fire was brought under around 4 a.m., according to officials. The house received heavy fire and smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
