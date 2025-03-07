75°
Home off Jefferson Highway damaged in fire

By: Sarah Lawrence

ST. GEORGE - A home off Jefferson Highway was severely damaged in a fire Friday morning. 

The St. George Fire Department was called to the 7600 block of Debit Drive Friday morning for a house fire. Officials said no one was injured, but the house was badly damaged. 

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.

