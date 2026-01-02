Home of former LSU head coach Brian Kelly listed for $3.5 million

71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Friday, January 02 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - The East Lakeshore Drive home of former LSU head coach Brian Kelly was listed for $3.5 million.

The property, which sits along the LSU Lakes, features a main house, separate guest home, a pool, a hot tub and an outdoor kitchen.

Kelly bought the property in 2022.

