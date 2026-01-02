71°
Home of former LSU head coach Brian Kelly listed for $3.5 million
BATON ROUGE - The East Lakeshore Drive home of former LSU head coach Brian Kelly was listed for $3.5 million.
The property, which sits along the LSU Lakes, features a main house, separate guest home, a pool, a hot tub and an outdoor kitchen.
Kelly bought the property in 2022.
