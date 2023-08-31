74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Home invasion suspect barricaded inside apartment off Boulevard de Province; residents evacuated

Thursday, August 31 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Residents of Village de Province, a gated community off Boulevard de Province, were forced to evacuate their homes due to a standoff early Thursday morning. 

Video from the scene showed law enforcement responding to the community. Emergency officials said there was a person barricaded inside one of the apartments. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department later confirmed the person barricaded inside the apartment had been involved in a home invasion overnight before returning to Village de Province. Officers received a tip on where he went, but when confronted, the man refused it leave. 

Law enforcement did not specify whether anyone else was inside the apartment. 

This is a developing story. 

