Home invasion suspect barricaded inside apartment off Boulevard de Province; residents evacuated

BATON ROUGE - Residents of Village de Province, a gated community off Boulevard de Province, were forced to evacuate their homes due to a standoff early Thursday morning.

Video from the scene showed law enforcement responding to the community. Emergency officials said there was a person barricaded inside one of the apartments.

The Baton Rouge Police Department later confirmed the person barricaded inside the apartment had been involved in a home invasion overnight before returning to Village de Province. Officers received a tip on where he went, but when confronted, the man refused it leave.

Law enforcement did not specify whether anyone else was inside the apartment.

This is a developing story.