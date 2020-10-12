Home finally elevated in Gonzales after repeat flooding

GONZALES - Before Hurricane Delta made landfall Friday, a man in Gonzales says his prayers were answered.

Lawrence Perkins lives on Moran Road and says he's flooded four times. The repetitive destruction was stressful and worrisome. Perkins says he wasn't sure if he'd wake up and step in water like he's done a handful of times.

Those fears ended Friday when a crew elevated his home four feet in the air. It's something he's been waiting a long time for.

"I never thought it would happen," Perkins said. "I won't have to worry about packing no bags."

Two On Your Side first met Perkins in January 2020, when he was losing his patience.

Perkins applied for a grant in 2017 to elevate the house. The Flood Mitigation Assistance Program helps states and communities reduce or eliminate the repetitive risk of flood damage to buildings or homes. Perkins is one of 10 homeowners in Ascension Parish that was awarded the grant. All 10 homeowners had to be approved at the same time for the funding to be released. The project was finally approved in May 2020.

Al Sanchez with ASJ Construction Group worked with Leon Foundation Repair to get the job done.

"They said the storm was coming so we decided to come today and try to get it up before it flooded again," Sanchez said.

A crew dug holes under the home's foundation every five to six feet. A unified jacking system lifted the house on piers all at once. While the home's elevation has already been accomplished, ASJ Construction says the project will take another six weeks to secure and complete. After the home is raised, a concrete footing will be poured around the house.