Home destroyed after Sunday night fire on Montgomery Dr.

Sunday, September 15 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Adrion Allen

BATON ROUGE - A home is considered a total loss after a Sunday night fire.

The blaze was reported just before 9:30 p.m. at a home on Montgomery Drive near Buckingham Avenue.  At the scene, firefighters found flames rolling through the roof of the home.

No one was at the home at the time of the fire.

Officials say firefighters were able to keep the blaze from spreading to neighboring homes. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

