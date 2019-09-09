Home damaged, no injuries reported after Sunday night fire in Central

CENTRAL - Crews were called to battle the blaze of a house fire in Central Sunday night.

The fire was reported just after 11:30 p.m. on Greenforest Drive. Firefighters initially attempted to extinguish the fire from within the home but were pulled out when conditions became "too dangerous for interior operations."

Firefighters transitioned to a "defensive attack" and brought the fire under control before 1:30 a.m.

"The amount of fire, combined with the high temps and humidity, have taken a toll on firefighters, however, there have been no injuries," the Central Fire Department said in a social media post.

The fire appeared to originate in the attic. Officials say the cause is still under investigation.