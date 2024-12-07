Home considered a loss, one displaced after fire on Manchac Pass Avenue

Image credit to St. George Fire Department

BATON ROUGE - A house was considered a total loss and one person was displaced after a house fire on Manchac Pass Avenue, according to the St. George Fire Department.

SGFD says they were dispatched to a residential structure fire around 4:45 p.m., where crews found a large fire showing from the rear of the residence. No injuries were reported throughout the fire.

Fire officials believe the fire was caused by a possible chimney malfunction.

Image credit to St. George Fire Department.