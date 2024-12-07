46°
Home considered a loss, one displaced after fire on Manchac Pass Avenue

1 hour 2 minutes 17 seconds ago Saturday, December 07 2024 Dec 7, 2024 December 07, 2024 9:25 PM December 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to St. George Fire Department

BATON ROUGE - A house was considered a total loss and one person was displaced after a house fire on Manchac Pass Avenue, according to the St. George Fire Department.

SGFD says they were dispatched to a residential structure fire around 4:45 p.m., where crews found a large fire showing from the rear of the residence. No injuries were reported throughout the fire.

Fire officials believe the fire was caused by a possible chimney malfunction.

Image credit to St. George Fire Department.

