Home Builders Association hosts second weekend of annual Parade of Homes

1 hour 47 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, April 29 2021 Apr 29, 2021 April 29, 2021 8:15 PM April 29, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge invites the community to attend the second weekend of the annual Parade of Homes. 

The Parade of Homes, hosted by Ferguson Bath, Kitchen and Lighting Gallery, promotes local reputable builders and developers and educates the community on responsible home building. The parade showcases the latest home creations in state-of-the-art neighborhoods, providing inspiration for future home builders. 

The event will take place this weekend, May 1 and 2, from 1 p.m. tp 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $10 for adults and children over the age of 12. 

Over 2,000 tickets have been purchased with proceeds going directly to our charity partner Boys & Girls Club of Metro Louisiana,” says Karen Zito, president and CEO of the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge. 

For more information, contact Makinzie Sketch via email at makinzie@hbagbr.org

Click here to purchase a ticket. 

