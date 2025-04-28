82°
Latest Weather Blog
Home along North 28th Street catches fire Monday
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire crews responded to a house fire along North 28th Street on Monday afternoon.
The fire was reported at a home along North 28th Street between Boyd Avenue and Gracie Street around 3:30 p.m.
Photos from a WBRZ crew at the scene show a hole in the side of the home where firefighters were spraying high-pressure hoses.
Trending News
No information about potential injuries or what started the fire has been released.