Home along North 28th Street catches fire Monday

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire crews responded to a house fire along North 28th Street on Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported at a home along North 28th Street between Boyd Avenue and Gracie Street around 3:30 p.m.

Photos from a WBRZ crew at the scene show a hole in the side of the home where firefighters were spraying high-pressure hoses.

No information about potential injuries or what started the fire has been released.