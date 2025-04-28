82°
Home along North 28th Street catches fire Monday

3 hours 12 minutes ago Monday, April 28 2025 Apr 28, 2025 April 28, 2025 4:18 PM April 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Fire crews responded to a house fire along North 28th Street on Monday afternoon. 

The fire was reported at a home along North 28th Street between Boyd Avenue and Gracie Street around 3:30 p.m. 

Photos from a WBRZ crew at the scene show a hole in the side of the home where firefighters were spraying high-pressure hoses. 

No information about potential injuries or what started the fire has been released. 

