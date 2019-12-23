HOLY COW: Community sprays gallons of holy water to bless town

COW ISLAND- They say Jesus can do all things, even baptize your crops.

The community of Cow Island ensured their blessing with 100 gallons of not just any water, this one has a spirit like no other.

According to the Diocese of Lafayette Facebook page, Fr. Matthew Barzare and parishioners of St. Anne Church loaded a plane with 100 gallons of holy water and a crop duster pilot sprayed the sacred H2O on the town and nearby farms.

Locals even brought water from their homes to be blessed.