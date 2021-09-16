Hollywood moves forward with reimagined version of 'The Bodyguard'

'The Bodyguard' movie poster

Hollywood, never one to shy away from the opportunity to remake an iconic film, is gearing up to revamp a classic 1990's romantic thriller.

Director Mick Jackson's 'The Bodyguard,' starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner is all set to be rewritten by Tony-nominated playwright, Matthew López, according to Variety.

The entertainment news outlet says casting is still in the works, but interesting combinations of possible co-stars have been pitched.

Some want Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson to take on the roles Costner and Houston occupied, while others have mentioned Channing Tatum and Cardi B.

That said, nothing is written in stone except for López's hiring as the revamped film's screenwriter.

He's widely known as the voice behind "The Inheritance," which premiered in London in 2018 and went on to receive widespread praise and numerous awards.

The 1992 version of 'The Bodyguard' was nominated for an Oscar for Best Music, Original Song.