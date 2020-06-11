82°
Hollywood mourns loss of 'This is Us' writer, Jas Waters

2 hours 22 minutes 8 seconds ago Thursday, June 11 2020 Jun 11, 2020 June 11, 2020 9:54 AM June 11, 2020 in News
Source: Deadline
By: WBRZ Staff

A writer and journalist, widely known as one of the writers behind the popular drama series, This is Us has passed away at 39 years of age.

According to Deadline, a Twitter account associated with the award-winning television show, known as This is Us Writers, announced the death of Jas Waters Wednesday.

At this time, a cause of death has not been released. 

In addition to working on This Is Us, Waters also contributed to Showtime’s Kidding, VH1’s The Breaks and Comedy Central’s Hood Adjacent with James Davis. 

She also has a story-by credit on the Taraji P. Henson feature, What Men Want.

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman said of Waters on Twitter, “This news took my breath away. Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly” This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson also paid tribute to Waters.

Prior to her work in television, Waters was a columnist for Vibe magazine.

In a 2018 interview with Shadow and Act, Waters talked about her road to becoming a screenwriter. “I was raised in an old folks’ home. I never had a traditional life; I never had a safe, cookie-cutter, predictable, affirming life. From the moment I got here, the rules didn’t apply to me. If the basic rules of raising a kid didn’t apply to me, then nothing else really applies to me. So I just had to figure it out. There were several times in my life that I found to be very confining. But as I look back on it, it was very freeing,” she said.

