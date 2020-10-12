Hollywood mourns loss of James Bond actress, Margaret Nolan

80°
Monday, October 12 2020
Source: Variety
By: WBRZ Staff

Margaret Nolan, an actress and artist known as the gold-painted model in the title sequence for the 1964 James Bond film “Goldfinger,” died earlier this month, according to Variety.

Nolan's son, Oscar Deeks, said she passed away Oct. 5.

Director Edgar Wright mourned the loss with a heartfelt tweet that said, “She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60’s; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the ‘Carry On’ cast too.”

Nolan grew up in London, Variety reports, and began her career in the arts as a model.

After becoming an actor, she appeared in The Beatles’ 1964 film, “A Hard Day’s Night” and played Dink, Bond’s masseuse, in “Goldfinger” the same year.

Nolan also appeared in the “Goldfinger” title sequence, posters, records and books, painted gold from head to toe and sporting a gold bikini. Shirley Eaton played the gold-painted Bond girl in the Sean Connery film.

Nolan is survived by her two sons, Oscar Deeks, a cinematographer, and Luke O’Sullivan.

She was 76 years of age.

