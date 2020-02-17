59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Hollywood mourns death of 15-year-old actress

3 hours 21 minutes 19 seconds ago Monday, February 17 2020 Feb 17, 2020 February 17, 2020 7:17 AM February 17, 2020 in News
Source: The Hollywood Reporter
By: WBRZ Staff

A young actress who starred in the Queen of Katwe, a Disney film about a chess prodigy from Ugunda, has died at age 15.

Nikita Pearl Waligwa played a pivotal character in a 2016 film based on the true story of Phiona Mutesi, a 9-year-old girl chess prodigy who went on to compete in international tournaments despite a mediocre formal education. 

Before her death, doctors diagnosed Waligwa with a brain tumor and Queen of Katwe director, Mira Nair, acted quickly, mobilizing people to help fund her treatment in India. 

In 2017, Waligwa was given the all-clear until 2019 when doctors discovered another tumor. 

Waligwa's fellow actors have paid tribute to her memory via social media. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days