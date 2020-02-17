Hollywood mourns death of 15-year-old actress

A young actress who starred in the Queen of Katwe, a Disney film about a chess prodigy from Ugunda, has died at age 15.

Nikita Pearl Waligwa played a pivotal character in a 2016 film based on the true story of Phiona Mutesi, a 9-year-old girl chess prodigy who went on to compete in international tournaments despite a mediocre formal education.

Before her death, doctors diagnosed Waligwa with a brain tumor and Queen of Katwe director, Mira Nair, acted quickly, mobilizing people to help fund her treatment in India.

In 2017, Waligwa was given the all-clear until 2019 when doctors discovered another tumor.

Waligwa's fellow actors have paid tribute to her memory via social media.