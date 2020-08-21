Hollywood Casino moving onto land, expanding with sports bar & restaurant

Photo: Hollywood Casino

BATON ROUGE - The Hollywood Casino riverboat is moving the casino to a facility on land and expanding its offerings.

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board confirmed Friday that the casino has plans to move to a land-based venue by early 2021. Additionally, the casino plans to add a sports bar which will seat about 250 people and a new eatery, Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken Restaurant.

The Advocate reports the changes are expected to cost up to $25 million and is expected to generate more than 100 construction jobs.