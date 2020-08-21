88°
Latest Weather Blog
Hollywood Casino moving onto land, expanding with sports bar & restaurant
BATON ROUGE - The Hollywood Casino riverboat is moving the casino to a facility on land and expanding its offerings.
The Louisiana Gaming Control Board confirmed Friday that the casino has plans to move to a land-based venue by early 2021. Additionally, the casino plans to add a sports bar which will seat about 250 people and a new eatery, Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken Restaurant.
The Advocate reports the changes are expected to cost up to $25 million and is expected to generate more than 100 construction jobs.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Saints preparing for potential of tropical storms in the Gulf
-
Shooting reported at Jefferson Hwy apartment complex
-
Bridge Center for Hope on schedule to open late fall 2020
-
Free COVID-19 testing now being offered on LSU's campus
-
'Think about other people,' Baton Rouge district court judge recounts COVID-19 battle
Sports Video
-
Saints preparing for potential of tropical storms in the Gulf
-
LSU Gym gets one of their best back as a coach
-
Ty Montgomery talks about challenges without preseason games; watch full interview here
-
Malcolm Jenkins believes team corners are the best he's played with; Full...
-
WATCH: Saints go through 3rd fully padded practice on Thursday