Hollywood: A list of all delayed or cancelled productions

Hollywood's response to the outbreak of novel coronavirus has been swift and significant.

Variety released a list of all shows and movies that had been shut down or delayed because of the virus, as of Thursday, March 12.

Delayed or canceled shows television include:

“Grey’s Anatomy” – On Thursday, March 12, the executive producers of “Grey’s Anatomy” sent this email to its cast and crew: “Out of an abundance of caution, production is postponed on Grey’s Anatomy effective immediately. We are going home now for at least two weeks and waiting to see how the coronavirus situation evolves. This decision was made to ensure the health and safety of the whole cast and crew and the safety of our loved ones outside of work, and it was made in accordance with Mayor Garcetti’s suggestion that we not gather in groups of more than 50. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay hydrated, stay home as much as possible, and wash your hands frequently. Please take care of yourselves and each other. As updates come in, we will keep you informed. Thank you for all that you do! Krista, Debbie, & James.” The series has reportedly shot 21 of the planned 25 episodes for its 16th season.

“The Price Is Right” and “Card Sharks” – Production has halted on the hit daytime game show, Fremantle announced, because the company is taking measures to minimize the risk of exposure. The format of the show, which sees host Drew Carey calling audience members to “come on down” and play the game relies on having in-studio guests, so the show simply could not go on without a live audience. For similar reasons, the company said it is also postponing production for the second season of its primetime reboot of “Card Sharks,” which was originally supposed to return to ABC’s lineup this summer.

“America’s Got Talent” and “Family Feud” – Live audiences have been suspended for these two Fremantle series. The company released a statement that explained, “Due to the ongoing global situation around Covid-19, we have been working closely with our production teams and network partners to take measures to help minimize the risk of exposure to our cast, crew and live audiences.”

“The Morning Show” – Media Res, the studio behind the buzzy Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon series, has announced season 2 production will go on a two-week hiatus with immediate effect. Sources close to the production say that no one from the cast or crew is sick, has exhibited symptoms or has tested positive for the Coronavirus, but that the decision to shut down production was taken out of concern for those working on the show. “In concert with our dedicated partners at Apple, we have concluded it would be prudent to take a two-week hiatus to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show,” said Media Res founder and CEO Michael Ellenberg in a statement.

“Real Time With Bill Maher” – Beginning Friday, March 13 the HBO late-night series is forgoing its live in-studio audience.

“Riverdale” – Warner Bros. TV pulled the production plug on the CW show after a member of the production came into contact with someone who recently tested positive for the coronavirus. The series was in the process of shooting its fourth season in Vancouver. “We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member,” read a statement from a WB TV spokesperson.

“Grace and Frankie” – Shooting on the final season of Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” has been halted “to ensure the safety of our cast and crew,” per a statement from the show’s producer Skydance Television.

“Survivor” – CBS made the decision to delay production on season 41 of the competition series, which was set to begin filming later this month in Fiji.

“The Amazing Race” – Production on season 33 of the show has been temporarily shut down amid the increasing number of cases of coronavirus worldwide. CBS said the move was undertaken “out of an abundance of caution,” as the respiratory virus has not impacted anyone directly involved with the show.

“NCIS,” “NCIS: Los Angeles” and “NCIS New Orleans” – According to sources, shooting has been temporarily halted on all three “NCIS” shows.

“The Good Fight” – Shooting on the upcoming fourth season of the CBS All Access legal drama has been suspended, according to sources with knowledge of the production.

“Bull” – The series has currently aired 16 episodes of its fourth season, but the decision has been made to stop production for the time being.

“Carnival Row” – Star Orlando Bloom revealed that production on season 2 of the Amazon series, which was taking place in Budapest, has been halted. Bloom noted in an Instagram video that he was being sent home to the United States as a result.

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers” – Both NBC late night shows are suspending production through their previously planned hiatus, which was scheduled for the week of March 23. They had previously planned to shoot without an audience.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” – The CBS late night show has gone on hiatus, issuing a statement saying, the show has “postponed production on the three original episodes scheduled for next week, which lead into a previously scheduled hiatus. We will continue to monitor the situation closely with plans to return on Monday, March 30.”

“The Wendy Williams Show” – Production on the syndicated talk show has been suspended “indefinitely.” It will air repeats.

“Dynasty” – According to sources to sources close the production, the CW series has suspended production.

Delayed or canceled shows films include:

“Shang-Chi” – The Marvel movie suspended production because director Destin Daniel Cretton wasn’t feeling well, and was told by a doctor to self-isolate while he waited for the result of a COVID-19 test.

Untitled Billy Eichner/Nick Stoller/Judd Apatow project – This queer romantic comedy, one of the first by a major studio, was set to begin filming in April. Universal has confirmed that production has been delayed.

Untitled Elvis project – On Wednesday, March 11, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson self-quarantined after announcing they had both tested positive for the coronavirus. The Baz Lurhmann directed feature has been halted.

“Mission Impossible: 7” – The seventh edition in the iconic Tom Cruise film franchise was scheduled to shoot for three weeks in Venice, Italy. However, given that the entire country is currently on lockdown, Paramount Pictures has delayed its production plans for the highly anticipated action pic.

“Birds of Paradise” – The ballet drama at Amazon has shuttered its production for the time being. Director Sarah Adina Smith shared the news via social media, saying that the production was six days away from wrapping.

“Official Competition” – The Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas movie has suspended its shoot in Madrid, according to its production outfit The Mediapro Studio.