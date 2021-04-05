77°
Holidays give specialty grocers chance to showoff different cultures

8 hours 53 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, April 05 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Holidays are giving specialized grocery stores a chance to show off cultural holiday-themed food.

During Easter weekend, the Ideal Market in Baton Rouge used a traditional Hispanic dish to entice people to try something different.

"One thing we strive for at Ideal is to mix our Hispanic heritage with our Louisiana culture," Ben Castro, Marketing Director of Ideal Market, said in a story seen on the WBRZ Morning News Saturday.

Watch the story to see how fish was presented with a Louisiana Easter twist.

